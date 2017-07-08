Sports

July 08, 2017 4:21 PM

Rock Hill Post 34 advances in S.C. American Legion baseball playoffs

Staff reports

ROCK HILL

Rock Hill Post 34 advanced to the second round of the South Carolina American Legion baseball playoffs Friday night with a 6-2 win over Union. Former Rock Hill High catcher Brandon Banks smashed a walk-off grand slam to give Rock Hill the 3-0 series sweep in dramatic fashion.

Brock Rodgers took the win on the mound for Post 34, which faces the winner of Williamston-Spartanburg in Round 2.

Fort Mill Post 43 also advanced to the second round where it will face Gaffney. Fort Mill swept Greenwood in three games. Second round series wins would advance Rock Hill and Fort Mill to the final eight in Sumter.

