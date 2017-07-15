Sports

July 15, 2017 8:47 AM

Arsenal beats Western Sydney 3-1 for 2nd win in 3 nights

The Associated Press
SYDNEY

Arsenal made it two wins in three nights in Sydney with a 3-1 victory on Saturday over the A-League's Western Sydney Wanderers.

On Thursday, club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette scored shortly into his Arsenal debut off the bench for the English Premier League team in a 2-0 defeat of A-League champions Sydney FC.

The two exhibition games attracted about 160,000 to the Olympic stadium over two nights.

Arsenal paid French club Lyon 60 million euros ($68 million) last week to sign the 26-year-old Lacazette, one of the French league's most prolific scorers in recent years.

On Saturday, Lacazette made his starting debut and had several close chances but didn't score. Arsenal scored three goals in 15 minutes to put the game out of reach for the Wanderers, with goals to Olivier Giroud, Aaron Ramsey and Mohamed Elneny.

Steve Lustica scored for the Wanderers in the second half.

  Comments  

