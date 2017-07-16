South Korea's Sung Hyun Park reacts after sinking a putt on the fifth green during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
Sports

July 16, 2017 6:48 PM

Park wins US Women's Open in front of President Trump

By TOM CANAVAN AP Sports Writer
BEDMINSTER, N.J.

Sung Hyun Park won the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory.

The 23-year-old from South Korea shot her second straight 5-under 67 and won a day-long battle with front-running Shanshan Feng and teenage amateur Hye-Jin Choi at Trump National Golf Club.

Park, who birdied the 15th to move into a tie for the lead and the 17th to open a two-shot edge after Choi made a double bogey on the previous hole, finished at 11-under 277 for a two-stroke win over Choi.

President Donald Trump attended the biggest event in women's golf for the third straight day. There was a peaceful protest after he arrived at his box near the 15th green shortly after 3 p.m.

It ended up being a quiet week of politics. The golf was excellent.

Park needed a fine chip from over the green on the par-5 18th hole to save par, and she got a thumps-up from Trump as she walked to sign her scorecard.

Choi finished with a 71.

