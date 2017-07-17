IAAF provisionally suspends Fredericks in payment probe

FILE - A May 8, 1999 file photo of Frank Fredericks of Namibia celebrating his victory in the men's 200-meter final in the IAAF Japan Grand Prix in Osaka, Japan. Track and field's governing body, the IAAF, has provisionally suspended its Council member Frank Fredericks, Monday July 17, 2017, while he is investigated for alleged corruption suspected of being linked to the 2016 Olympics hosting vote. Koji Sasahara, File AP Photo