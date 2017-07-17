Catching up: Syndergaard, Harvey begin throwing programs

FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. Syndergaard and Matt Harvey began their throwing programs Monday, July 17, playing catch together at Citi Field in their first steps toward returning to the mound for the Mets. Whether either one gets back in time to make a difference this season, well, that remains to be seen. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo