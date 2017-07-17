St. Louis Cardinals third base coach Mike Shildt, left, congratulates Paul DeJong, who rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, July 17, 2017, in New York.
St. Louis Cardinals third base coach Mike Shildt, left, congratulates Paul DeJong, who rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, July 17, 2017, in New York. Kathy Willens AP Photo
Sports

July 17, 2017 11:04 PM

DeJong decks Mets again, Wainwright leads Cards to 6-3 win

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK

Paul DeJong homered against the New York Mets for the fourth straight game and Adam Wainwright hit an RBI double while winning his fourth consecutive start, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-3 victory Monday night.

With runners at the corners in the bottom of the ninth inning, slugger Yoenis Cespedes grounded into a game-ending double play on a 3-0 pitch from Brett Cecil.

Tommy Pham capped a six-run sixth with a three-run homer on Hansel Robles' second pitch since returning from the minors. Four relievers combined on 3 1/3 spotless innings for St. Louis, which took the opener of a four-game series between losing teams that expected much better this season.

Michael Conforto and Lucas Duda homered off Wainwright (11-5), who beat scuffling starter Zack Wheeler (3-7) for the second time in 10 days.

