July 18, 2017 12:49 AM

Sparks hand Fever 5th straight loss, 80-62

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Chelsea Gray scored 16 points while Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points and 12 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 80-62 on Monday night.

Odyssey Sims' three-point play capped Los Angeles' 16-2 second-quarter run to build a 42-29 lead and Indiana only scored 12 points in the third. The Fever went on a 7-0 run in the fourth to pull to 68-59 but Gray answered with a jumper, and Riquna Williams' steal and fast-break layup extended Los Angeles' lead to 13 points.

Candace Parker had 14 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles (14-5). Alana Beard scored five points to reach 4,500 career points.

Briann January scored 12 points for Indiana (7-12), which has lost five straight. The Fever made six of their seven 3s in the first half.

It was the first regular season game on a Monday since these two teams played each other on July 28, 2014.

