FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2015, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead 13) prepares before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Arlington, Texas. Whitehead is asking for help locating his pitbull Blitz after burglars took the dog and demanded a $10,000 ransom. Whitehead told NBC 5 in Dallas that he was in Florida last week when Blitz was taken from his Texas home, along with some shoes and bags.
Sports

July 18, 2017 2:26 AM

Cowboys' Whitehead: Dognapping and ransom is 'sickening'

The Associated Press
DALLAS

Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead is asking for help locating his pitbull Blitz after burglars took the dog and demanded a $10,000 ransom.

Whitehead told NBC 5 in Dallas (http://bit.ly/2ta2Qpv ) that he was in Florida last week when Blitz was taken from his Texas home, along with some shoes and bags. Whitehead has since gotten phone calls demanding he "cut a check" if he wants to get Blitz back alive, but he refused to pay $10,000 without first getting proof that Blitz is OK.

Whitehead has called the situation "heartbreaking" and "sickening," saying "it hurts because I don't know how he's being treated. I wasn't here to protect him."

The 25-year-old Whitehead tried to get detectives on the case, but they were unable to trace the dognappers' phones. Whitehead says he suspects the heist was "an inside job" and plans to talk to some people close to him.

Whitehead brought Blitz home nine weeks ago and has created an Instagram account for the pup, including photos of him in superhero costumes and a Cowboys shirt.

