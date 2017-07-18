Cowboys' Whitehead: Dognapping and ransom is 'sickening'

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2015, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead 13) prepares before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Arlington, Texas. Whitehead is asking for help locating his pitbull Blitz after burglars took the dog and demanded a $10,000 ransom. Whitehead told NBC 5 in Dallas that he was in Florida last week when Blitz was taken from his Texas home, along with some shoes and bags.