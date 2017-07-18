Swinney: Clemson's McCloud likely limited early in practice

Sports

CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson receiver Ray-Ray McCloud will be limited when the Tigers start practice as he recovers from an injured wrist.

McCloud needed a pin placed in his wrist this offseason. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said McCloud will be able to practice when the national champions return to the field for fall camp on Aug. 3. But Swinney said McCloud likely will not be full-go for a week or so as he continues to recover.

McCloud is a 5-foot-10 junior from Tampa, Florida, projected to be one of Clemson's starting wideouts with the departures of Mike Williams and Artavis Scott.

McCloud has had 78 catches for 723 yards and three touchdowns the past two seasons. He's probably best known for dropping the ball early before crossing the goal line to negate a punt return TD against Troy last year.

