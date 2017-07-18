New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in New York.
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II AP Photo
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

Sports

July 18, 2017 8:54 PM

Foul! NJ gov Christie catches ball at Mets game, gets booed

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Fans at the Cardinals-Mets game cheered when a man neatly caught a foul ball at Citi Field — until they realized it was Chris Christie.

The New Jersey governor then got loudly booed Tuesday night.

The ovation quickly turned sour after Christie stood up and slapped hands with another fan. No matter that Christie gave the souvenir to a kid.

Christie was sitting in the third row, near the New York dugout. In the third inning, St. Louis rookie Paul DeJong lifted a high foul that bounced in the stands, and Christie reached out with his left hand and snagged it.

The embattled Republican recently tried out for a spot on popular sports talk radio station WFAN in New York.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football tean captain and his late mother

Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football tean captain and his late mother 1:12

Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football tean captain and his late mother
South Pointe's Steven Gilmore Jr. talks about the four schools left in his recruitment 1:20

South Pointe's Steven Gilmore Jr. talks about the four schools left in his recruitment
Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

View More Video