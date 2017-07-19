Coastal division does not need realignment to snap Atlantic streak

The seven teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division have been like the seven sprinters in the lanes around Usain Bolt:
Simply running for second place.
Since 2011, either Clemson or Florida State has won the ACC Championship Game. Each of the past three title matches was decided by fewer than nine points, but those tight margins are not enough to dispel the Atlantic Division’s dominance.
Atlantic powers Clemson, Florida State and Louisville could all open the season ranked in the top 15. Defending Coastal Division champion Virginia Tech and front-runner Miami could crack the preseason Top 25. Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Pittsburgh will contend for the divisional crown, but unseating the Atlantic is a separate errand.
The lopsided streak has prompted some armchair commissioners to contemplate realigning the membership. Swap Florida State and Georgia Tech? Draw a line along Interstate 40? Alphabetical order?
Nothing short of eliminating divisions completely will solve the perceived incongruity. The most realistic remedy is a combination of patience and perspective.
Virginia Tech won three league titles between 2007 and 2010. The Hokies have represented the Coastal in six of the 12 championship games. They were one touchdown drive away from giving Clemson its second loss last year. Pitt gave Clemson the other one earlier in the season.
If Coastal teams commit to hiring exceptional coaches and investing prudently into their programs, the cycle will turn again. Parity will be restored.
Last season, the ACC compiled a 9-3 record in bowl games. The ACC posted the highest nonconference winning percentage (.750) in the NCAA Division I bowl subdivision. That included a 17-9 record against teams from the Southeastern, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pacific 12 conferences.
“There’s good teams all up and down through the league,” Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said at the ACC Kickoff media event last week. “When I first came into the league 10 years ago, it was kind of flipped a little bit on the national level. The Coastal had the higher-ranked teams, and now for the last couple years it’s been the Atlantic.
“But I think there’s good balance in the league if you look at the two divisions head to head. I think it’s probably pretty close. In fact, the Coastal may have a little bit of an advantage.”
Miami, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh are far removed from their national championship history, but that history proves success is possible on those campuses.
The Atlantic Division streak of dominance will end at some point.
