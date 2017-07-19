Crowder evolves into role as old man on Tigers’ offensive line

Clemson’s imposing defensive line is attracting the bulk of the Tigers’ preseason accolades, but Tyrone Crowder is quick to remind that the team’s offensive front has the potential to grab its share of headlines.
“I feel like this is definitely Clemson’s best offensive line,” Crowder said during last week’s ACC Kickoff media gathering in Charlotte. “Whether people believe it or not, it doesn’t matter to me. Our job is just to be the very best that we can be and just grind this offseason and get ready.”
Crowder, a senior from Marston, N.C., has earned All-ACC recognition each of the past two seasons and is expected to be lauded in similar fashion this fall. On Wednesday he was named to the All-ACC Preseason Football Team, and last week he was named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, which goes to the nation’s top interior lineman.
Crowder has been a constant on the Tigers’ line, with 28 career starts. He didn’t allow a sack last season and had his best performances in the biggest games, earning a 93 percent grade at Florida State and 90 percent in a romp against rival South Carolina.
As the “old man” on the line, he’s looking forward to assuming an enhanced leadership role as the unit seeks to replace one starter – Jay Guillermo at center.
“Obviously Jay was a very vocal guy, a very friendly guy,” Crowder said. “For me, I kind of lead by example, but I’m trying to step up to that role of being a more vocal leader and transition to being a complete player.”
Being part of a national championship team should help.
“Just having been there before, it just brings a lot of experience and we know what to expect,” Crowder said. “We have other guys like Mitch Hyatt, Taylor Hearn, and we just keep on going and we’ll take these younger guys under our wings.”
Like all offensive linemen at Clemson for the past several years, Crowder has developed an appreciation for veteran line coach Robbie Caldwell, whose home-spun wit and sense of humor belie his drive and passion on the practice field.
“Coach Caldwell, he’s different,” Crowder said. “He expects the best from us, but he loves us. He coaches us hard every day, but he loves us. He gets on us a lot, but in the end, he tells us the only reason ‘I get on you is because I want you to be the best, and I know you can be that guy.’ He’s a great coach.”
Now Crowder is focused on blocking and protecting whoever lines up behind him.
“Obviously it’s hard to replace a guy like (quarterback) Deshaun (Watson), but we’ve got a group of players who want to prove themselves,” he said. “That is why they came here, to be that guy.”
Note
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said projected starting receiver Ray-Ray McCloud will likely be limited early in fall camp as he recovers from an injured wrist. McCloud needed a pin placed in his wrist this offseason. Swinney said McCloud will practice, but the Tigers will have to be mindful of the wrist as the junior recovers.
