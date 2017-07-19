Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez stands in the dugout in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez stands in the dugout in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Cincinnati. John Minchillo AP Photo
Sports

July 19, 2017 9:03 PM

OF J.D. Martinez hurts left hand in debut with Diamondbacks

By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI

J.D. Martinez bruised his left hand while striking out Wednesday night, forcing him out of his debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The right fielder was hit on the side of the left hand while swinging at a two-strike pitch from Cincinnati's Tim Adleman in the fourth inning. Martinez's hand was shaking as it was examined. Since the ball hit only his hand during the swing, the at-bat ended in a strikeout.

Martinez left for a defensive replacement in the bottom of the inning. X-rays were negative.

The Diamondbacks sent three prospects to the Detroit Tigers for Martinez on Tuesday, hoping to add some power to the middle of their lineup. He also struck out in his first at-bat, going after a pitch in the dirt.

