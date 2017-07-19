Montreal Impact's Michael Salazar
Montreal Impact's Michael Salazar 19) is hugged by teammates after scoring against the Philadelphia Union during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Montreal.
July 19, 2017 10:09 PM

Blerim Dzemaili scores to help Impact beat Union 2-1

The Associated Press
MONTREAL

Blerim Dzemaili broke a tie in the 51st minute to help the Montreal Impact beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Dzemaili deked Union defender Giliano Wijnaldum on the edge of the box. The move put Dzemaili all alone on goal, and the Swiss international connected from close range.

Michael Salazar opened the scoring for Montreal (6-6-6) in the 19th minute in his second start of the season. Fafa Picault tied it for Philadelphia (6-8-5) in the 43rd.

Philadelphia appeared to have tied it in the 86th minute, but Roland Alberg's volley was called back for offside.

