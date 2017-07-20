Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Italy's Fabio Aru climb during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183 kilometers
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Italy's Fabio Aru climb during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183 kilometers 113.7 miles) with start in La Mure and finish in Serre-Chevalier, France, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Sports

July 20, 2017 7:11 AM

Froome aiming for Tour stage win in final day in the Alps

The Associated Press
COL DE L'IZOARD, France

Chris Froome and his rivals compete in the ultimate Alpine race of this year's Tour de France, a grueling 179.5-kilometer (111.5-mile) ride up to the Col d'Izoard.

Froome, the defending champion, holds a 27-second lead over Rigoberto Uran and Romain Bardet ahead of Stage 18, which finishes at an altitude of 2,360 meters following a 14.1-kilometer ascent of the famed mountain.

Fabio Aru is in fourth place, 53 seconds behind.

Under bright sunshine, Froome said at the start in the town of Briancon that he will "try to win the stage."

This is the first time in the race's history that a stage will finish at the summit of the Izoard, the scene of some of the race's most memorable feats.

