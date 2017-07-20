Sports

July 20, 2017 8:58 AM

Carlos Boozer returning home to Juneau for basketball camp

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

Carlos Boozer is returning to his hometown of Juneau to host his Carlos Boozer Basketball Camp.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2uM9dE3 ) the former NBA player Boozer will be hosting the five-day camp July 31 to Aug. 4 at his alma mater, Juneau-Douglas High School.

Boozer was in town last May to celebrate his high school's state championship in boys' basketball. The 35-year-old played in the Chinese Basketball Association last year. He was in the NBA for 13 years before playing in China.

The camp is returning after a seven-year absence. It's for boys and girls ages 5-18 and costs $150.

A portion of the camp proceeds will go toward sickle cell disease research. Boozer's oldest son was stricken with the disease before he was cured through a bone marrow transplant.

