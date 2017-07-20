Browns coach launches foundation to combat human trafficking

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson watches players warm up for an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Cleveland. Jackson is tackling a disturbing problem that’s not always visible. Jackson and his wife, Michelle, have launched a foundation to support organizations that combat human trafficking and aid its victims, women who are exploited, abused and scarred for life. “We’re all in,” Jackson said during a kickoff event at the team’s headquarters. “We want to make a difference in this area.” Ron Schwane, File AP Photo