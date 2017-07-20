Sports

July 20, 2017 10:13 PM

WNBA Capsules

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Stefanie Dolson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left and scored 15 points to help the Chicago Sky beat Los Angeles 82-80 on Thursday for the Sparks' first home loss of the season.

After a timeout with 20.4 seconds left, Courtney Vandersloot curled around the defense, drove the baseline and found an open Dolson in the corner for a 3-pointer.

Nneka Ogwumike dribbled into a double team in the lane and her shot was blocked out-of-bounds by Imani Boyette with 4.8 seconds left. Boyette blocked another shot under the basket, and Ogwumike's putback was short at the buzzer.

Vandersloot had her fourth double-double in six games with 14 points and a career-high 14 assists for Chicago (8-13). Cappie Pondexter scored eight points to reach 6,500 for her career.

Pondexter made a jumper with 7:24 left in the fourth quarter to give Chicago its first lead, 67-65, since 9-8.

Nneka Ogwumike had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles (14-6).

STARS 85, FEVER 61

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Isabelle Harrison had 18 points and nine rebounds, rookie Kelsey Plum scored a season-high 16 points and San Antonio beat Indiana for its series victory in eight days.

Moriah Jefferson added 11 points and eight assists for San Antonio (3-18). Harrison was 8 of 10 from the field. Plum — the former Washington star drafted No. 1 overall — was 5 of 9 and made all five of her free throws.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 13 points for Indiana (8-13), which has lost six of seven. Candice Dupree grabbed six rebounds for sole possession of ninth in WNBA history with 2,488.

