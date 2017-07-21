Sports

July 21, 2017 12:49 AM

Australian skipper Price continues to lead Governor's Cup

The Associated Press
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

Skipper Harry Price of Australia continued to lead the Governor's Cup International Youth Match Race Championship despite taking his first loss of the regatta Thursday.

Price, 21, has won 17 of his 18 races. He lost to Christopher Weis of the Del Rey Yacht Club. Price almost lost to Clare Costanzo of Australia, but she didn't clear a penalty before Price crossed the finish line.

Christophe Killian of the host Balboa Yacht Club is second with 15 wins Weis and Leonard Takahashi of New Zealand with 14 victories apiece. Will Boulden of Australia has won 11 matches in the 12-boat fleet.

The round robins will conclude Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books 4:57

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books
Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother 1:12

Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother
South Pointe's Steven Gilmore Jr. talks about the four schools left in his recruitment 1:20

South Pointe's Steven Gilmore Jr. talks about the four schools left in his recruitment

View More Video