July 22, 2017 8:10 AM

Annemiek Van Vleuten wins La Course

The Associated Press
MARSEILLE, France

Annemiek van Vleuten has won La Course after maintaining her lead in the final pursuit stage in Marseille.

The Dutch rider had won the first leg of the women's race earlier this week after launching an attack on the climb to the Col d'Izoard pass in the Alps and soloing to victory.

On Saturday, Van Vleuten won a pursuit race on the same course of the time trial of the Tour de France, holding off Elizabeth Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini.

Van Vleuten sustained three small fractures to her spine in a crash during the women's Olympic road race last year in Rio de Janeiro.

