July 22, 2017 1:18 PM

Arizona Coyotes sign Martinook to 2-year, $3.6 million deal

The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz.

The Arizona Coyotes have signed restricted free agent forward Jordan Martinook to a two-year, $3.6 million contract, avoiding arbitration.

The contract, announced on Saturday, will pay Martinook $1.75 million this season and $1.85 million next year.

The Coyotes also signed center Tyler Gaudet to a one-year, two-way contract.

The 24-year-old Martinook had 11 goals and 14 assists in 77 games with the Coyotes last season. He also led the team with 68 blocked shots.

Martinook has 20 goals and 30 assists in 166 career games since being drafted by the Coyotes in the second round of the 2012 NHL draft.

Gaudet has a goal and three assists in 20 career NHL games.

