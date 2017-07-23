Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, tags home plate after hitting a solo home run as Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers, left, watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, tags home plate after hitting a solo home run as Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers, left, watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Los Angeles. Ryan Kang AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, tags home plate after hitting a solo home run as Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers, left, watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Los Angeles. Ryan Kang AP Photo

Sports

July 23, 2017 12:07 AM

Seager, Utley and Taylor homer and Dodgers beat Braves 4-2

By TIM LIOTTA Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Chris Taylor drove in three runs with a home run and a triple, and Corey Seager and Chase Utley hit solo home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Ending the two-game hiccup which saw the Dodgers outscored 18-6, Los Angeles has won 32 of 38, and 19 of 22 at Dodger Stadium, for the best record in baseball. The Dodgers' 67-31 mark is their best through 98 games since the Brooklyn Dodgers were 69-29 in 1942.

Taylor, who entered the game as part of a double-switch in the seventh, led off the bottom of the inning by driving an 0-1 pitch from Julio Teheran 400 feet into the left field bleachers, giving the Dodgers a 4-2 lead.

Taylor added a two-run triple off reliever Luke Jackson with two outs in the eighth for the final margin.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill (7-4) struck out eight as he held the Braves to two runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings, winning his third decision over his last four starts.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books 4:57

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books
Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother 1:12

Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother
South Pointe's Steven Gilmore Jr. talks about the four schools left in his recruitment 1:20

South Pointe's Steven Gilmore Jr. talks about the four schools left in his recruitment

View More Video