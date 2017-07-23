A groundsman prepares the 18th green ahead of the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017.
A groundsman prepares the 18th green ahead of the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017. Dave Thompson AP Photo
A groundsman prepares the 18th green ahead of the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017. Dave Thompson AP Photo

Sports

July 23, 2017 9:05 AM

Spieth sets out to try to add 3rd leg of career Grand Slam

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
SOUTHPORT, England

Jordan Spieth faced more blustery conditions at Royal Birkdale as he set out to try to win the third leg of the career Grand Slam at the British Open.

Spieth had a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar, who is playing in the final group of a major for the first time.

Xander Schauffele put together a 65 on Sunday morning, the best round of the early starters. The wind was expected to increase, though nothing like the second round.

Kuchar was the only player within five shots of Spieth.

A record crowd has taken it all in. The R&A says this is the highest attendance for a British Open in England, topping the 230,000 mark set at Royal Liverpool when Tiger Woods won in 2006.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books 4:57

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books
Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother 1:12

Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother
South Pointe's Steven Gilmore Jr. talks about the four schools left in his recruitment 1:20

South Pointe's Steven Gilmore Jr. talks about the four schools left in his recruitment

View More Video