Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, flashes a thumbs up on the podium after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 22.5 kilometers 14 miles) with start and finish in Marseille, France, Saturday, July 22, 2017.

July 23, 2017 1:26 PM

Team Sky rider Chris Froome wins 4th Tour de France title

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN AND JEROME PUGMIRE AP Sports Writers
Riding a bright yellow bike to match his shiny leader's jersey, defending champion Chris Froome won his fourth and most challenging Tour de France title on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Kenyan-born British rider finished 54 seconds ahead of Colombian Rigoberto Uran overall, the smallest margin of his wins.

This was the third straight win for the Team Sky rider. His first in 2013 came the year after hformer teammate Bradley Wiggins sparked off a mini-era of British dominance.

Frenchman Romain Bardet, runner-up last year, placed 2 minutes, 20 seconds behind in third place, denying Spaniard Mikel Landa — Froome's teammate — a podium spot by just one second. Italian Fabio Aru finished fifth.

As per tradition, the 21st stage was reserved for sprinters and mostly a procession for Froome and the other overall leaders.

Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won the final stage.

