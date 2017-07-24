Colts to put Andrew Luck on PUP for start of training camp

FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck responds to questions during a news conference at the NFL football team's minicamp, in Indianapolis. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will be placed on the physically unable to perform list when the team opens training camp on Saturday. Luck had surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder and only began throwing last week. It's still unclear when he will be cleared to practice, but general manager Chris Ballard says he is hopeful that Luck will be activated before the Sept. 10 season opener in Los Angeles against the Rams. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo