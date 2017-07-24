Sports

July 24, 2017 8:52 PM

Panthers fire longtime personnel man Koncz on eve of camp

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

The Panthers have fired longtime personnel man Mark Koncz in yet another front office shakeup.

The decision came Monday, on the eve of players reporting to training camp.

Koncz, 50, had been promoted earlier this offseason by former general manager Dave Gettleman to director of player personnel after serving the previous 17 years as pro scouting director. However, new interim general manager Marty Hurney made the decision to fire Koncz.

Hurney told The Associated Press he has the utmost respect for Koncz, but the decision was based on "structure" and "the lines of communication."

Koncz has been with the Panthers since they began playing in 1995.

Carolina also signed wide receiver Trevor Graham, a former third-round pick by the Bills in 2012. Graham previously went by the first name "T.J."

