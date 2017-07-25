Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Phoenix.
Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo
Sports

Nats' Strasburg expected to make next start after early exit

By BENJAMIN STANDIG Associated Press

July 25, 2017 8:20 PM

WASHINGTON

The Nationals are hopeful that Stephen Strasburg will make his next scheduled start despite exiting Sunday's outing after two innings with pain in his forearm.

The right-hander met with team doctors but did not undergo an MRI, Washington manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday. Team spokeswoman Amanda Comak later told reporters that Strasburg was diagnosed with a nerve impingement that is no longer a problem, without providing further details.

"The doctor said he's doing fine. Hoping he'll progress enough to make the next start," Baker said.

Following Sunday's start at Arizona, Strasburg described the problem as slight "achiness" in his forearm and said the early exit was a precaution.

Strasburg (10-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 20 starts) is scheduled to start Friday against the Colorado Rockies.

The 28-year-old Strasburg had Tommy John surgery in 2010. His more recent injuries include a forearm strain last season.

"He said he's feeling good," Baker said following a conversation earlier Tuesday. "He's not alarmed, didn't look alarmed."

Shortstop Trea Turner, sidelined since June 30 with a right wrist fracture, was expected to have an X-ray, Baker said. Turner fielded grounders before Tuesday's series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers but did not throw.

Left-hander Enny Romero also left Sunday's game with an injury, but Baker said the reliever's back spasms subsided.

