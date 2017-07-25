Broncos center Matt Paradis says he's healthy for camp

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, file photograph, Denver Broncos center Matt Paradis takes part in drills during the team's NFL football training camp in Englewood, Colo. The Broncos' star center, who missed the entire offseason training regimen following surgeries on both hips, says that he does not recall feeling this healthy heading into a fall training camp, which begins Wednesday. David Zalubowski, file AP Photo