WNBA Capsules

Layshia Clarendon had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to become the sixth WNBA player with a triple-double and the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-91 in overtime on Tuesday night.
It was the WNBA's first triple-double since Temeka Johnson's on July 24, 2014.
Atlanta led 82-77 until Diana Taurasi was fouled on a 3-pointer and made three free throws with 1:44 left in regulation. Taurasi tied it at 82 and gave Phoenix the lead on a step-back jumper with eight seconds left. After a timeout, Brittney Sykes took an inbound pass, curled off a high screen and made a driving layup to tie it at 84.
Atlanta opened overtime on an 11-0 run and cruised.
Sykes scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her first career double-double for Atlanta (10-11). Tiffany Hayes had 19 points, Elizabeth Williams 16 and Sancho Lyttle 14.
Taurasi scored 31 points for Phoenix (11-10), which has lost four straight without Brittney Griner.
Sheryl Swoopes is the only player in league history to have a triple-double in regular season and postseason.
LYNX 76, LIBERTY 75
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Maya Moore scored a season-high 27 points, Lindsay Whalen made a go-ahead baseline jumper with 47.7 seconds left and the Lynx beat the Liberty.
Epiphanny Prince made 1 of 2 free throws to pull New York to 76-75 with 31.8 seconds left. Minnesota lost control of it and New York won the jump ball with 15.1 seconds left. After a timeout, Prince drew a double team and found an open teammate but Sugar Rodgers' 3-pointer was off the mark. The ball was batted around and Rodgers was off on a shot from the corner at the buzzer.
Sylvia Fowles had 18 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota (17-2). Whalen finished with 12 points.
Tina Charles scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for New York (10-10). She had her 10th double-double of the season in the first half. Prince scored 19 points.
SUN 93, SKY 72
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Sun beat the Sky.
Chicago was within 65-57 with 1:01 left in the third quarter but didn't score again until Cappie Pondexter's basket with 6:41 remaining. Courtney Williams answered at the other end for an 80-59 lead.
Jasmine Thomas and Williams each added 17 points for Connecticut (13-9). Jonquel Jones had 12 points and 10 rebounds to help the Sun hold a 44-28 rebounding advantage. Jasmine Thomas had a game-high eight assists.
Jones had seven points and six rebounds in the first quarter, Williams scored 13 points in the first half and the Sun had a 38-32 halftime lead.
Allie Quigley led Chicago (8-14) with 20 points. Jessica Breland and Keisha Hampton each added 12 points for the Sky, who concluded a five-game road trip.
WINGS 84, FEVER 82
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points for her sixth straight 20-plus game and the Wings beat the Fever.
Dallas trailed 80-76 with 2:45 left, but the Wings scored on their next four possessions for an 84-82 lead on Allisha Gray's basket with 45 seconds left. Erica Wheeler missed two shots on the Fever's next possession and after a Dallas turnover, Wheeler was off again at the buzzer.
Gray finished with 12 points for Dallas (11-12) and Glory Johnson added 11. Courtney Paris grabbed 10 of the Wings' 30 rebounds and Aerial Powers scored nine points in her first game of the season.
Briann January scored 16 points for Indiana (8-14) but she turned it over eight times. Natalie Achonwa added 13 points, Candice Dupree 12 and Tiffany Mitchell 10. Wheeler tied her career-high with nine assists.
SPARKS 68, STORM 60
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candace Parker scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half, Nneka Ogwumike had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and the Sparks beat the Storm.
Ogwumike hit a baseline jumper at the end of the shot clock to extend Los Angeles' lead to 65-54 with 2:06 left and Seattle didn't get closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Jantel Lavender added 14 points for Los Angeles (15-6).
Los Angeles started the second quarter on a 16-2 run for a 37-21 lead. But Seattle opened the third on a 17-4 run, capped by Noelle Quinn's fast-break layup to give the Storm their first lead, 46-44, since 13-12.
Breanna Stewart led Seattle (9-12) with 23 points and a career-high six blocks. Sue Bird moved past Lauren Jackson for the most field goals in team history and she also became the eighth player in WNBA history with 600 steals.
