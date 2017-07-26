Sports

Parker scores 14 of 17 points in 1st half, Sparks top Storm

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 12:56 AM

LOS ANGELES

Candace Parker scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half, Nneka Ogwumike had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Seattle Storm 68-60 on Tuesday night.

Ogwumike hit a baseline jumper at the end of the shot clock to extend Los Angeles' lead to 65-54 with 2:06 left and Seattle didn't get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Jantel Lavender added 14 points for Los Angeles (15-6).

Los Angeles started the second quarter on a 16-2 run for a 37-21 lead. But Seattle opened the third on a 17-4 run, capped by Noelle Quinn's fast-break layup to give the Storm their first lead, 46-44, since 13-12.

Breanna Stewart led Seattle (9-12) with 23 points and a career-high six blocks. Sue Bird moved past Lauren Jackson for the most field goals in team history and she also became the eighth player in WNBA history with 600 steals.

