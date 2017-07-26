Young Americans turn in strong showings at BMX championships

Young Americans turned in strong showings Tuesday, the opening day of the UCI 2017 BMX World Championships.
The competition is this week in Rock Hill at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track and continues through Saturday. Riders have come from all over the world.
Bryant Johnson III and Morgan Glass, both from the U.S., posted first-place finishes in the 11-year-old boys and 11-year-old girls challenge groups, respectively.
In the eight-year-old challenge group, Ryder Scranton came in first among the boys and Caris McConnell was first among eight-year-old girls.
