LEADING OFF: Archer-Sabathia, Scherzer-Garza key matchups

FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel delivers to a New York Yankees batter during a baseball game in New York. Keuchel is set to rejoin the Astros’ rotation on Friday, July 28, at the Detroit Tigers. The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner has not pitched since June 2 due to a neck injury that sent him to the disabled list for the second time this year. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo