Girls race Wednesday at the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships in Rock Hill.
Sports

BMX Worlds recap: Day 2

Compiled by Chris Edwards

Special to The Herald

July 27, 2017 11:20 AM

As races continued yesterday at Rock Hill’s 2017 BMX World Championship, Americans again had a strong showing.

In the 11-year old Boys and Girls race category, the U.S’ Ronald Kim came in first for the boys and the U.S.’ Katja Shriver came in first for the girls.

BMX races are continuing throughout the week as part of of Rock Hill’s hosting of the 2017 BMX World Championship, which ends on Saturday.

Races today include ages 12-16 boys and ages 13 to 16 girls. Tomorrow, races will include men and women age 17 and over as well as a Masters race.

Click here for full race results, updated in real time.

If you want to watch today’s races live, click the following link:

If you want to know more about the history of BMX racing, check out this video:

The BMX Worlds aren’t just for adult pros:

