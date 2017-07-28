Baseball Capsules

The Washington Nationals tied a franchise record with eight home runs, including two apiece by Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman, and Max Scherzer pitched six innings of three-hit ball in a 15-2 rout of the fading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
Washington matched two major league records in a seven-run third inning: Most consecutive home runs (four) and most home runs in an inning (five).
After Harper connected off Michael Blazek (0-1) in the first inning, Brian Goodwin started the long-ball barrage in the third with a two-run drive. Wilmer Difo, Harper and Zimmerman followed with long home runs.
The streak was interrupted when Daniel Murphy flied out.
Anthony Rendon resumed the fun with a shot to dead center that finally chased Blazek, whose first major league start was memorable for all the wrong reasons.
Zimmerman and Jose Lobaton both homered off Wily Peralta in the fourth for a 15-1 lead.
The eight home runs tied the franchise mark set in July 1978 by the Montreal Expos against Atlanta.
Scherzer (12-5) allowed one run and struck out nine to bring his total this year to 201 — his sixth consecutive season with at least 200, the longest active streak in the majors.
CUBS 6, WHITE SOX 3
CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice and drove in four runs, and the rolling Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox for their third consecutive victory.
Anthony Rizzo also connected and Jon Lester pitched seven effective innings as the Cubs improved to 11-2 since the All-Star break. The NL Central leaders also increased their advantage over the second-place Brewers to 1 1/2 games ahead of their big series this weekend in Milwaukee.
Lester (8-6) allowed two runs and four hits in his third straight win since he got just two outs in the shortest start of his career July 9 against Pittsburgh. The starting pitchers for the Cubs are 10-0 with a 2.50 ERA in the last 13 games.
Mike Pelfrey (3-8) was tagged for five runs and six hits in five-plus innings.
YANKEES 6, RAYS 5, 11 INNINGS
NEW YORK (AP) — Shortstop Adeiney Hechavarria and second baseman Tim Beckham watched Gary Sanchez's playable grounder bounce between them on the left side of the infield for a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, Brett Gardner homered leading off the 11th, and New York beat Tampa Bay for its fourth straight win.
Gardner tripled to the left-center wall off Alex Colome leading off the ninth, but Clint Frazier hit a soft grounder to third and AL home run leader Aaron Judge flied to right.
Sanchez hit a two-hopper between Hechavarria and Beckham, but the two infielders looked at each other as the ball bounced into the outfield and Gardner scored.
Gardner then homered, his career-high 18th, in the 11th off rookie Andrew Kittredge (0-1), who lost in his first big league decision.
Aroldis Chapman (3-1) needed just 19 pitches to strike out four over two innings — his longest outing since last year's World Series.
DIAMONDBACKS 4, CARDINALS 0
ST. LOUIS (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam and Zack Godley pitched seven innings to help Arizona beat St. Louis.
The Diamondbacks won their third game out of four, improved to 59-43 and snapped the Cardinals' three-game winning streak.
Godley (4-4) reversed a trend of two poor outings, with the best performance of his 14-start career.
Cardinals starter Luke Weaver (0-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis after Adam Wainwright (back) was placed on the disabled list, was burned by two walks immediately in front of Martinez's grand slam.
Martinez has four homers in four days — hitting two Wednesday in a home victory over Atlanta — and 20th overall. It was the fourth grand slam of his career for Martinez, who was acquired from Detroit on July 18.
PADRES 7, METS 5
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manuel Margot came within a triple of the cycle and fellow rookie Dusty Coleman hit his first major league home run, leading San Diego past New York.
Luis Perdomo (5-5) got the victory after pitching into the seventh. Brad Hand earned his fifth save and ran his scoreless streak to 18 1/3 innings.
Margot drove in three runs, a career high for the former Boston prospect.
Coleman, the 30-year-old minor league veteran, was promoted this week when shortstop Erick Aybar got hurt. He hit a three-run home run that made it 7-1 in the fifth.
The Mets lost for the third time in nine games despite Jay Bruce's 26th home run, a two-run blow off Jose Torres that drew them to 7-5 in a four-run seventh. Chris Flexen (0-1) was the loser in his big league debut.
MARLINS 4, REDS 1
MIAMI (AP) — Chris O'Grady pitched seven scoreless innings to help Miami beat Cincinnati.
Derek Dietrich, who drove in five of Miami's franchise-record 22 runs in a win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, homered and knocked in three.
Tyler Moore also drove in a run for the Marlins. They have won five of seven.
The Reds have dropped seven of eight and are 2-12 since the All-Star break.
O'Grady (2-1) allowed five hits. He struck out five and walked two.
A.J. Ramos got the final four outs for his 20th save in 22 opportunities.
Robert Stephenson (0-4) was the loser.
BLUE JAYS 8, ATHLETICS 4, 10 INNINGS
TORONTO (AP) — Steve Pearce hit a grand slam in the 10th inning and Toronto beat Oakland to complete a four-game sweep.
Oakland reliever Liam Hendriks (3-2) walked the bases loaded with two outs before Pearce hooked a 3-2 pitch down the left field line and into the second deck.
Kendrys Morales, who hit a game-winning homer in the ninth inning Wednesday, had two more home runs Thursday. Morales connected off Sean Manaea in the fifth and added a tying blast off Blake Treinen in the ninth, the 19th multihomer game of his career.
Josh Donaldson also homered for Toronto, hitting a solo blast in the first.
Roberto Osuna (3-0) worked one inning for the win.
INDIANS 2, ANGELS 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer pitched a season-high eight innings, Francisco Lindor singled to break a tie in the seventh and Cleveland beat Los Angeles for its seventh consecutive victory.
Cleveland is on its longest winning streak of the season and is a season-high 10 games over .500. The Indians completed a 7-0 homestand.
Bauer (9-8) is 4-0 in five starts against the Angels. He struck out six and allowed seven hits. Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his 18th save. JC Ramirez (9-9) took the loss.
