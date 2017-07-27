Coaching great Tom Osborne giving up his Nebraska skybox

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1995, file photo, Nebraska players carry coach Tom Osborne off the field after the Huskers defeated Miami 24-17 in the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game in Miami. Osborne is giving up his large skybox at Memorial Stadium, saying the Nebraska athletic department should sell it to someone else rather than have him continue to use it for free. The 80-year-old Osborne coached the Cornhuskers for 25 years, retiring after the 1997 season with 255 wins and all or part of three national championships three of his last four years. He was the school's athletic director from 2007-12. Doug Mills, File AP Photo