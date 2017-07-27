Sports

Jets claim RB-KR Marcus Murphy off waivers from Saints

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 10:05 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.

The New York Jets have claimed running back-kick returner Marcus Murphy off waivers from the New Orleans Saints and waived running back Brandon Wilds.

Murphy was a seventh-round draft pick out of Missouri in 2015. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Murphy played in 16 games for the Saints over the past two seasons, primarily as a returner. He has 34 career punt returns for a 9.4-yard average and a touchdown, along with 19 kickoff returns for a 21.3-yard average.

Wilds spent nine weeks on the Jets' practice squad last season as a rookie. He played in the final four games and had 10 carries for 27 yards and two receptions for 20 yards.

