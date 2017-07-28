Sports

3 Wake Forest student-athletes injured by knife at party

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 5:56 AM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

Three Wake Forest University student-athletes have been injured in a fight at a house party.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports that Winston-Salem police said Thursday they responded to a report of an assault at a home rented by Wake Forest students early Sunday morning. Police say students had gathered for a private party that escalated into a fight, resulting in three students being cut by a knife.

Police identified the injured students as 19-year-old sophomore women's basketball player Tyra Whitehead, 19-year-old sophomore men's basketball player Sam Japhet-Mathias and 17-year-old freshman football player Tyler Marquis Williams. They were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Winston-Salem and campus police are investigating. WFU associate director of athletics Steve Shutt said in a statement that the athletics department is also investigating.

