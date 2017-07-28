Sports

Brent McLaughlin benched as RBC Canadian Open director

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 9:02 PM

OAKVILLE, Ontario

Brent McLaughlin is no longer serving as tournament director at the RBC Canadian Open.

Golf Canada said Friday that McLaughlin had left Glen Abbey Golf Club and would not be acting in his current role for the weekend at the PGA Tour event. A previous statement said McLaughlin was suspended.

No further explanation was given beyond it was an internal employee matter.

A news conference with Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum was scheduled for Saturday morning.

McLaughlin also serves as the tournament director for the CP Women's Open, set for Aug. 24-27 at the Ottawa Hunt. It is not known if McLaughlin will sit out the LPGA Tour event as well.

Longtime tournament director Bill Paul will serve as interim tournament at Glen Abbey.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season 1:52

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season
Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books 4:57

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books
Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother 1:12

Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother

View More Video