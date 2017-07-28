Sports

Line drive hits Arizona starter Ray in head

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 8:54 PM

ST. LOUIS

A line drive by St. Louis first baseman Luke Voit hit Arizona starter Robbie Ray in the head in the second inning of Friday night's game against St. Louis.

Ray, a left-hander, dropped flat on the mound.

Third baseman Daniel Descalso caught the ball in the air in foul territory for an out. His teammates quickly ran to his side.

Ray was helped up and then driven off the field on a cart for examination.

There was one out when Voit lined the ball up the middle and struck Ray.

T. J. McFarland, a left-hander, came in to pitch for the Diamondbacks.

Ray threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season 1:52

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season
Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books 4:57

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books
Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother 1:12

Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother

View More Video