Candace Parker becomes 6th WNBA player with triple-double

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 10:17 PM

SAN ANTONIO

Candace Parker had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists to become the sixth WNBA player with a triple-double, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the San Antonio Stars 85-73 on Friday night.

Earlier this week, Atlanta's Layshia Clarendon had a triple-double rescinded after two of her assists were later taken away in a league review. Parker's statistical feat is the first since Temeka Johnson's on July 24, 2014.

Odyssey Sims led Los Angeles (16-6) with a season-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Jantel Lavender added 18 points.

Lavender made a 3-pointer on two straight possessions to extend Los Angeles' lead to 66-54 early in the fourth quarter. San Antonio pulled to 75-70 with 4:05 to go but the Stars went scoreless for three-plus minutes and trailed 85-70.

Kayla McBride scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half for San Antonio (3-20).

The Stars closed the first half on a 12-0 run to pull to 39-35.

