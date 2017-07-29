Nationals acquire Howie Kendrick from Phillies

FILE - In this May 31, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' Howie Kendrick hits a single against the Miami Marlins during a baseball game in Miami. Kendrick has been traded from the Phillies to the Washington Nationals for minor league pitcher McKenzie Mills. As part of the deal announced Friday night, July 28, the Phillies will send cash to the Nationals to cover part of the $3.55 million remaining in Kendrick’s $10 million salary. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo