Daniel Royer scores twice, Red Bulls beat Impact 4-0

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 9:45 PM

HARRISON, N.J.

Daniel Royer had two goals, Michael Murillo had his first MLS goal and the New York Red Bulls beat the Montreal Impact 4-0 on Saturday night.

Royer has six goals in his last four games.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his seventh goal in the last nine matches, and Luis Robles had two saves in his seventh shutout of the season. The Red Bulls (11-8-2) have won four in a row and five of its last six. New York is 8-0-0 at Red Bull Arena against Montreal.

Royer gave the Red Bulls the lead on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Alex Muyl's inbound pass led Royer into the area where he drew a penalty on charging goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau — in his MLS debut. Murillo put away, from point-blank range, the rebound of a shot by Royer in the 58th to make it 2-0. Wright-Phillips and Royer added goals in the waning minutes.

Montreal (6-8-6) had just five shots and was more than doubled by the Red Bulls in time of possession.

