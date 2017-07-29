Sports

Rose Bowl-winning kicker Matt Boermeester is off USC roster

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 9:47 PM

LOS ANGELES

Southern California kicker Matt Boermeester is no longer on the Trojans' roster after hitting the winning field goal in the Rose Bowl last January.

Boermeester was not listed among the Trojans' players when they held their first practice of training camp Saturday.

Boermeester was suspended from the team in February after an undisclosed "student code of conduct issue." The school has released no details of Boermeester's troubles.

Boermeester made a 46-yard field goal as time expired to end USC's thrilling 52-49 victory over Penn State. He made 18 of 25 field goal attempts last season.

Redshirt freshman Michael Brown is the only placekicker currently on the roster for USC, the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season 1:52

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season
Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books 4:57

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books
Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother 1:12

Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother

View More Video