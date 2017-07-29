Sports

Kei Kamara scores twice, Revolution beat Union 3-0

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 10:04 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

Kei Kamara scored twice, and Juan Agudelo added a late goal in the New England Revolution's 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Kamara had his first multi-goal game since July 2016. He has seven goals this season

Kamara opened the scoring in the 38th minute, leaping to receive a high, arcing pass from Kelyn Rowe and beat goalkeeper John McCarthy. Kamara added his second in the 85th minute, and Agudelo put it out of reach with his eighth goal of the year four minutes later.

The Revolution (7-9-5) have won two straight following four consecutive losses.

Philadelphia (7-10-5) was playing without reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake. Blake suffered a hand injury for Jamaica in the Gold Cup final loss to the United States on Wednesday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season 1:52

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season
Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books 4:57

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books
Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother 1:12

Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother

View More Video