Minnesota United's Christian Ramirez, left, scores a goal while D.C. United's Taylor Kemp attempts to block during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Minneapolis. Star Tribune via AP Courtney Pedroza
Sports

Ramirez, Minnesota United beat DC United 4-0, snap skid

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 10:18 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Christian Ramirez scored his 11th goal of the season, Bobby Shuttleworth had four saves and Minnesota United beat D.C. United 4-0 Saturday night to snap a five-game winless streak.

Ramirez scored in the seventh minute to end Minnesota's goal drought at 358 minutes.

Shuttleworth has five shutouts this season for Minnesota (6-12-4).

Ramirez slipped behind the defense and put away a half-volley off a long, arcing pass from Kevin Molino for the first goal. Abu Danladi first-timed a feed from Molino just inside the post in the 40th and Jared Jeffrey's own goal put Minnesota up 3-0 in the 58th minute. Miguel Ibarra added a goal in stoppage time.

D.C. United (5-14-3) has lost six in a row — the longest such streak since losing a franchise-record seven straight in 2013 — and has been outscored 17-6 during that stretch.

