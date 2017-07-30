Dean Kuykenell ,left, and his son Jake Kuykenell both of Burleson, Texas wait for the start of the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony to see Ivan Rodriguez, inducted at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Dean Kuykenell ,left, and his son Jake Kuykenell both of Burleson, Texas wait for the start of the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony to see Ivan Rodriguez, inducted at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Hans Pennink AP Photo
Dean Kuykenell ,left, and his son Jake Kuykenell both of Burleson, Texas wait for the start of the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony to see Ivan Rodriguez, inducted at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Hans Pennink AP Photo

Sports

52 living Hall of Famers have been introduced in Cooperstown

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 2:27 PM

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y.

Fifty-two living Hall of Famers have been introduced at the Baseball induction ceremony in Cooperstown.

They're seated behind the dais as the inductions get ready to begin for former players Jeff Bagwell, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez and Tim Raines, along with front-office whiz John Schuerholz and former baseball commissioner Bud Selig.

In the front row are Sue and Ned Raines. They say they're a bundle of nerves. Ned Raines says he's been nervous for a decade and was elated when Tim got the call in January in his last year on the ballot.

Also in the audience are Phil Garner, Jose Cruz, Jose Guzman, Larry Dierker, Willie Randolph, Bob Uecker, and golfer Chi Chi Rodriguez.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season 1:52

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season
Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books 4:57

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books
Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother 1:12

Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother

View More Video