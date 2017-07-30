Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart had high praise for rookie running back Christian McCaffrey when he met with the media during a player availability session on Sunday. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart had high praise for rookie running back Christian McCaffrey when he met with the media during a player availability session on Sunday. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer

Sports

Jonathan Stewart shares bold vision about Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

July 30, 2017 4:26 PM

SPARTANBURG

Before Christian McCaffrey has played his first exhibition game, the rookie running back continues to draw rave reviews from his teammates.

The latest to praise McCaffrey was veteran running back Jonathan Stewart, who made a bold prediction regarding McCaffrey.

“He’s pretty unstoppable as far as coming out of the backfield running routes,” Stewart said Sunday. “I can tell you now there’s not going to be anybody in this league that can cover him 1-on-1.”

Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey continues to impress

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue gives an analysis of rookie running back Christian McCaffrey following the third day of practice.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Stewart’s comments carry a lot of weight because, in addition to playing McCaffrey’s position, Stewart does not make a habit of overstating things.

But Stewart has been especially impressed with McCaffrey’s elusiveness as a route-runner, which was on display again Sunday when the former Stanford star juked linebacker Shaq Thompson during a 1-on-1 drill.

Stewart called McCaffrey’s double move “deadly.”

JonathanStewartSunday1.jpg
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart has been especially impressed with Christian McCaffrey’s elusiveness as a route-runner.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Stewart, 30, who’s beginning his 10th training camp, believes McCaffrey’s elusiveness will be a good complement to his own “Big Bruiser” physical, running style.

“He’s a special player,” Stewart said. “Coach (Mike) Shula has definitely found some pretty good ways to put him in positions to win.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season

View More Video