Gamecocks hope to ‘embrace’ adversity, opportunity in 2017

South Carolina’s football team will hold its first fall practice Monday morning, and coach Will Muschamp quickly will have some idea of what kind of season is in store from the sound that emanates from his unit once the work begins.

“Championship teams that I have been a part of embraced camp. They understood, we are going to practice no matter what. The schedule is not changing. So embrace that part of camp. Embrace the grind. Embrace the toughness of what you have to go through. The average teams I have been a part of (complained) about camp,” the Gamecocks second-year head coach explained colorfully Sunday in his season-opening news conference.

“That’s the bottom line,” Muschamp said. “Camp is a grind. It’s going to be tough, and it’s going to be hard.”

The Gamecocks, who finished 6-7 in Muschamp’s first year, will hold 26 practices before the Sept. 2 season-opener against N.C. State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The first 11 of those have already been planned out to maximize opportunities to expose the team to adversity, Muschamp said. That is designed for the coaching staff to get the measure of a team that is 70 percent underclassmen.

“There are a lot of unknowns on our team that need to be answered here in camp,” Muschamp said. “That’s what we’re here to do.”

The Gamecocks were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East this season.

“Talking season is over for everybody. It’s time to put the work in on the field,” sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley said. “Coach Muschamp talks about it all the time, it’s not really about expectations or what anyone else thinks. We know what our goals are. We are just trying to get better each and every day, just come out and compete and try to get better. It makes us feel good that we are getting the program back on the right track. We expect to be good ourselves.”

Muschamp laid out the realities of what he expects this fall camp to be like for his players in a frank team meeting Sunday afternoon after more than 100 Gamecocks checked in for their official reporting.

“I told them, ‘We’ve got a lot of competition at a lot of positions, and that’s good for us as coaches because you have to bring it every single day,’” Muschamp said. “You look at the really good programs and they have competition at every position. That’s something we are trying to promote more in our program. We have more competition than we did last year, and that’s good.”

The team’s goals remain the same as they were last year, Bentley said.

“Our goal every year is to beat the East and win the state,” he said. “That’s what we plan to do … and compete every day. I feel like last year we kind of stopped competing certain games. If we can come out there and compete every day and give it all we’ve got, that’s all I can ask from my teammates, all I can ask from myself. I think that will be a successful season.”