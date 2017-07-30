Texas Rangers pitching coach Doug Brocail
Sports

Rangers trade catcher Jonathan Lucroy to Rockies

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 9:54 PM

WASHINGTON

The playoff-contending Colorado Rockies have acquired catcher Jonathan Lucroy from the Texas Rangers for a player to be named.

The deal was announced Sunday while the Rockies were playing the second game of a day-night doubleheader against Washington. Colorado has a solid lead for an NL wild-card spot.

Monday is the deadline for teams to make trades without waivers.

Lucroy hit .242 with four home runs and 27 RBIs in 77 games with Texas this year. He made 65 starts at catcher.

The Rangers got Lucroy last year on Aug. 1 — the trade deadline day — from Milwaukee. The 31-year-old was a two-time All-Star with the Brewers.

Lucroy has thrown out 13 of 44 would-be basestealers this year. He has caught a major league-most 159 runners trying to steal since 2011.

