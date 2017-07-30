Sports

Gallinari out of EuroBasket after breaking bone in hand

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 9:56 PM

Danilo Gallinari of the Los Angeles Clippers will miss the EuroBasket tournament after breaking a bone in his hand while playing for Italy.

Video showed Gallinari throwing a punch and striking an opponent in the head Sunday as the Italians played an exhibition game against the Netherlands for the upcoming tournament.

The Italian federation wrote on Twitter that Gallinari fractured the first metacarpal on his right hand and that the estimated recovery time was 40 days.

That should have the forward back in time for his first training camp with the Clippers, who acquired him from Denver in a three-way trade that included Atlanta.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season 1:52

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season
Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books 4:57

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books
Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother 1:12

Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother

View More Video